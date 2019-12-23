Analysts Set Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Target Price at $22.46

Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTLR. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

RTLR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. 200,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

