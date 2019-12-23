Analyzing InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) & CDK Global (OTCMKTS:CDK)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get CDK Global alerts:

This table compares CDK Global and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 5.32% -72.27% 13.94% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CDK Global and InterCloud Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 1 2 0 2.67 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDK Global presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.28%. Given CDK Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CDK Global is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.7% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CDK Global and InterCloud Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.91 billion 3.50 $124.00 million $3.14 17.56 InterCloud Systems $34.52 million 0.01 -$44.33 million N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Summary

CDK Global beats InterCloud Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc. provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers advertising solutions, such as the management of digital advertising spend for automotive retailers, automotive retailer associations, and OEMs; and professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 28,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

InterCloud Systems Company Profile

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Shrewsbury, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.