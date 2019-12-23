Analyzing Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Steris (NASDAQ:STE)

Steris (NYSE:STE) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Steris and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steris 11.59% 16.15% 8.91% Ocugen N/A -243.39% -0.45%

Volatility and Risk

Steris has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steris and Ocugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steris $2.78 billion 4.57 $304.05 million $4.89 30.64 Ocugen N/A N/A -$8.64 million ($47.31) -0.01

Steris has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Steris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Steris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Ocugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Steris and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steris 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Steris currently has a consensus price target of $146.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.56%. Ocugen has a consensus price target of $1.63, suggesting a potential upside of 301.23%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Steris.

Summary

Steris beats Ocugen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment install, maintain, upgrade, repair, and troubleshoot services. This segment provides its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier products, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide and hydrogen peroxide; and laboratory testing services. It operates a network of approximately 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Derby, the United Kingdom.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases. Its pipeline includes OCU400 and OCU410 for the treatment of inherited retinal disorders; OCU200 for the treatment of wet-AMD, DME, and diabetic retinopathy; OCU100 for retinitis pigmentosa; and OCU300, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ocular graft versus host diseases. The company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

