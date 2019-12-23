Analyzing Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) & Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Centamin has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin N/A N/A N/A Wealth Minerals N/A -92.27% -88.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Centamin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centamin and Wealth Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $603.25 million 2.91 $74.85 million $0.06 25.33 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$22.39 million ($0.20) -0.71

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centamin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Centamin and Wealth Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 2 1 0 2.33 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centamin presently has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,873.68%. Given Centamin’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centamin is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Summary

Centamin beats Wealth Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

