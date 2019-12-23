Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will report earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.64. Apartment Investment and Management also posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,108. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.