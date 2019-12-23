Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLS. ValuEngine lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Pascal Deschatelets sold 42,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $1,053,857.20. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $139,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,460 shares of company stock worth $1,332,007. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $29.92 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.