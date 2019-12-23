Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Apex Global Brands stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Apex Global Brands has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.82.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

