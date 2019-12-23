APIS Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One APIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. In the last week, APIS has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. APIS has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $988,508.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000635 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001028 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About APIS

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

