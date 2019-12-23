Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

