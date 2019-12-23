Apollon (XAP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded down 47.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Apollon has traded down 47.4% against the dollar. Apollon has a market cap of $7,893.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00065920 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.