AppCoins (APPC) Reaches One Day Volume of $35,250.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, Huobi and HitBTC. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $35,250.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

