AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) vs. Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Head-To-Head Contrast

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Gridsum shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AppFolio and Gridsum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppFolio 2 1 1 0 1.75 Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppFolio currently has a consensus target price of $87.03, suggesting a potential downside of 20.62%. Given AppFolio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppFolio is more favorable than Gridsum.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppFolio and Gridsum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppFolio $190.07 million 19.65 $19.97 million $0.56 195.79 Gridsum $62.72 million 0.87 -$75.82 million N/A N/A

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Gridsum.

Profitability

This table compares AppFolio and Gridsum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppFolio 14.44% 32.06% 16.50% Gridsum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

AppFolio has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gridsum has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppFolio beats Gridsum on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Gridsum Company Profile

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to track and analyze user behavior from original access to ultimate conversion; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; and Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; voice recognition and transcription system; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a cloud-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

