ARAW (ARAW) One Day Volume Tops $38.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. ARAW has a total market cap of $30,071.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARAW has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.47 or 0.06175234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

