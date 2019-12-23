Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) will announce ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.55). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.29% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue was down 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

ARNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 21.90, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

