Argentum (ARG) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

ARG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.