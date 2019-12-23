Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

Aritzia stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$19.08. 48,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.76. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$15.08 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$241.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.0856992 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

