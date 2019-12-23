Artis Turba Market Capitalization Achieves $118,080.00 (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Artis Turba has a market capitalization of $118,080.00 and approximately $5,457.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Artis Turba has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artis Turba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Artis Turba using one of the exchanges listed above.

