ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $297.41 and last traded at $297.17, with a volume of 34768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.59.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.75.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in ASML by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.93 and a 200-day moving average of $238.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.