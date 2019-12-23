ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $320.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cheuvreux cut ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.75.

ASML opened at $293.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $297.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,937 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,547,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 8.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,626,000 after buying an additional 127,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ASML by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,117,000 after buying an additional 134,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

