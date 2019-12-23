ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.398 dividend. This is an increase from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (ASBFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.