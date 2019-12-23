Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.15

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 152420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Several analysts have commented on AY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $293.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 390.48%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 704,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,214,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 121,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,202,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 538,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Atlantica Yield by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 977,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

