Atonomi (ATMI) Trading Up 46.1% This Week

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Atonomi has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $129,761.00 and $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $471.94 or 0.06233806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

