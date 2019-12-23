Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.90

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$26.90 and last traded at C$26.81, with a volume of 76561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUP shares. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Dickerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.11 per share, with a total value of C$25,542.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,626. Insiders acquired 9,550 shares of company stock worth $53,567 in the last 90 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.