Auxilium Market Cap Reaches $190,937.00 (AUX)

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Auxilium has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Auxilium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC. Auxilium has a market cap of $190,937.00 and approximately $5,456.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auxilium alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000094 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Auxilium Coin Profile

AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,242,674 coins. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global. The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auxilium

Auxilium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auxilium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auxilium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auxilium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auxilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auxilium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.