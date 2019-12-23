Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aviat Networks an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVNW shares. ValuEngine cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

