Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,150.00

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and last traded at GBX 2,088 ($27.47), with a volume of 3925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

A number of research firms recently commented on AVON. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $632.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,949.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,646.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.89 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $6.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Avon Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Chloe Ponsonby bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,706 ($22.44) per share, with a total value of £19,619 ($25,807.68). Also, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total transaction of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,175 shares of company stock worth $2,007,684.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

