Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Receives $15.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $869.59 million, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

