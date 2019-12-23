Bancor Price Tops $0.25 (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Bancor has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003328 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Kyber Network, Tidex and Bancor Network. Bancor has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and $7.38 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00182496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.01175674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00117102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bancor’s genesis date was February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 68,387,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,778,228 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bancor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OKEx, ABCC, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Tidex, COSS, Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

