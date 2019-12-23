Bank of America Begins Coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APLS. ValuEngine lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

APLS opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pascal Deschatelets sold 42,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $1,053,857.20. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $139,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,460 shares of company stock worth $1,332,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 923,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 335,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

