Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of BK stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,712,000 after purchasing an additional 145,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,404 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

