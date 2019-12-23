Beacon (BECN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,579.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 40.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Beacon has a market capitalization of $104,631.00 and $1,579.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 194% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00001278 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00709057 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000558 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,233,909 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,096 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

