BeatzCoin Trading 6.9% Lower This Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $643,131.00 and $12,523.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000321 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,714,328 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BeatzCoin Token Trading

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

