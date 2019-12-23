Beaxy Price Down 3.2% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,276.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $465.84 or 0.06148414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001865 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,101,509 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.