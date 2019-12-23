Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0042 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $889,975.00 and $26,379.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $33.94 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00065825 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 210,127,909 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $32.15, $7.50, $5.60, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

