Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.37 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHLB opened at $33.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.