Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

BRY opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.70 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 25.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 365,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $3,091,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci purchased 13,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,120.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,696.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 496.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the second quarter worth $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $132,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

