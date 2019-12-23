Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 430,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 27,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 357,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

