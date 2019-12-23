Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,735 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.30% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $68,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nomura cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.94 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

