Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Cuts Position in Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,980,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,600 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 4.02% of Denison Mines worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,652,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 787,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135,550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 241,437 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its position in Denison Mines by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 481,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 189,500 shares during the period.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DNN stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.59.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million.

Several brokerages have commented on DNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James set a $1.00 price target on shares of Denison Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.