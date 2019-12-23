Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BCE by 32.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,216,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,440 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of BCE by 334.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 239,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 184,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.37.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

