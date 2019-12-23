Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $135.75 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,774 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Kimberly Clark worth $135,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 38.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 51.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 818,574 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $106.59 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.