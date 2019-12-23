Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $141.22 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,149,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 168,886 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.09% of Comcast worth $141,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.