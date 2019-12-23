Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $193.89 Million Holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 847,221 shares during the quarter. Franco Nevada comprises about 1.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Franco Nevada worth $193,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franco Nevada by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $96.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $91.88. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $101.20.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.