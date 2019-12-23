Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $33.88 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,769 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $33,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,468,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.7% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 245,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $50.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $225.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

