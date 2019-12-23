Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $574.30 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,651 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 4.0% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.03% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $574,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 128.9% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 579,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 326,655 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 208.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $9,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $58.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $17.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

