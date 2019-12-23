Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $664.73 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,990 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises about 4.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 2.19% of Sun Life Financial worth $664,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

