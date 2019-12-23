Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Increases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,527,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,574 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for 2.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.41% of TELUS worth $303,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of TU stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

