Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,428 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Thomson Reuters worth $127,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 95.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.00%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

