Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Purchases 537,272 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises 1.5% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 5.86% of Cameco worth $220,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 129,483 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 234,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC set a $13.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

