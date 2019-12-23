Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 11,230 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 2.88% of Colliers International Group worth $85,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIGI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIGI. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.